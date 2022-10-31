Linn County deputies find missing person’s vehicle, continue search for person

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from northern California, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips.
According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on a dead-end Forest Service road off Highway 20 about 30 miles east of Sweet Home. Deputies said they found a gray Toyota Camry with California license plates, and discovered that it was connected to Tammy Pitkin, 54, of Tehama County, California. The LCSO says Pitkin was reported missing on October 26, but hadn’t been seen by family since October 14.
According to the LCSO, Pitkin was last seen in Sutherlin, Oregon, on October 17. Deputies said Pitkin has no connection to the Linn County area. The LCSO said search and rescue teams have been searching the area, but have found no sign of her.
Tammy Pitkin is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and having blond hair and hazel eyes. LCSO deputies said Pitkin likely has two dogs with here -- a white, brown and black Jack Russell Terrier and another smaller white dog. Anyone with information about Pitkins’s whereabouts is asked to contact the LCSO at 541-967-3911.