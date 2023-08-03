Linn County deputies hunting man who allegedly rammed patrol car and fled authorities

LEBANON, Ore. – Linn County sheriffs’ deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Springfield man they say rammed a patrol vehicle and sped away from authorities, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
LCSO officials said that a deputy pulled over a suspect on July 27 in Lebanon who had allegedly eluded another deputy several days earlier. The suspect, identified as Jerrimiah Joesepth Toering, 43, of Springfield, allegedly drove toward the deputy after he got out of his patrol car, then rammed the patrol car with his own, a white 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante, before speeding away from the scene, authorities said. Deputies said they recovered the car Toering was driving the next day, but did find Toering.
Toering has a history of violent crime and should not be approached, authorities said. LCSO said that although he’s from Springfield, Toering has multiple Linn County contacts.
Linn County sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information on Toering’s whereabouts to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.