Linn County deputies investigating massive bar brawl

LYONS, Ore. – The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a massive disturbance at a tavern that reportedly happened early Saturday morning.
The LCSO said that at about 1:38 a.m. on March 11, they received a 911 call about a disturbance at the Red Barn Tavern in Lyons. According to the LCSO, the caller told them there were about 20 people fighting in the parking lot, and one person was armed with a knife. The LCSO said deputies and troopers from Oregon State Police immediately responded to the disturbance.
When they arrived, a 27-year-old Lyons man was found with injuries from the fight, the LCSO said. Deputies said the man was treated and released from the Santiam Hospital in Stayton for his injuries. The LCSO said their investigators found the man with the knife had left the area before they showed up. The LCSO said they are still investigating, and are asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Kyle Connelly of the LCSO at 541-917-6675.