Linn County deputies seize numerous marijuana plants from illegal grow operation

HALSEY, Ore. -- A sizable illegal marijuana growing operation is in shambles after a lengthy investigation led by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office concluded with a search of a building being used to grow the plant, deputies said.
According to the LCSO, late in 2022, deputies started noticing suspicious activities at a building on west First Street in Halsey, and stationed extra patrols in the area. The LCSO said one of these patrols eventually stopped a vehicle leaving the building and found 26 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle. According to deputies, continued investigation confirmed the location was associated with the unlawful manufacturing of marijuana.
The LCSO said that in February 2023, deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for the building in Halsey as well as a location in Salem. The LCSO said they searched the building in Halsey on February 28 while the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team served the warrant in Salem at the same time. Deputies said between both locations, deputies seized more than 500 marijuana plants, more than 40 pounds of processed marijuana, more than 2.1 kilograms (4.6 pounds) of marijuana extracts, and other evidence relating to the operation.
The LCSO said James Weatherly, 63, of Salem, was arrested in Salem during the search warrant. He was sent to the Linn County Jail on numerous charges related to the illegal manufacturing and possession of marijuana.