Linn County deputies use K-9 to apprehend burglary suspects

CRABTREE, Ore. -- Two burglary suspects are in jail after refusing to come out of the house they allegedly broke into when deputies surrounded it, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on March 14, deputies responded to a home on Cold Springs Road near Crabtree for a report of a burglary in progress. Deputies said the property had been burglarized multiple times previously, and said they had been told the homeowner was gone and someone was currently on the property.
The LCSO said deputies surrounded the location and found two people still inside the house. Deputies said they attempted to convince the suspects to come out and surrender to deputies, but they refused. The LCSO said deputies went in with one of their police dogs to help arrest the uncooperative subjects, and both were taken into custody after they were found hiding in the house.
One suspect, identified as Aaron Barger, 37, of Lebanon, was taken to an Albany-area hospital for injuries he suffered during his apprehension with the K-9. He was released from the hospital after treatment and sent to the Linn County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, criminal trespass, and warrants for previous offenses. The other suspect, identified as Ashley Waters, 34, also of Lebanon, was sent to the Linn County Jail for the same charges.