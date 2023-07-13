Linn County Fair kicks off for three days of something for everybody

 Skip to main content
.There is a 10-20% chance for critically low relative humidity
overlapping with sufficiently strong enough wind to result in
critical fire weather conditions across southern portions of
FWZ604 late Friday afternoon into early Friday evening, increasing
to a 50-60% chance late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday
evening.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley south of the Portland metro.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 15 to 25
percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Linn County Fair kicks off for three days of something for everybody

  • Updated
  • 0

The Linn County Fairgrounds in Albany will be bustling with thousands of people visiting the annual county fair. Organizers say food, performances and fun will be abundant – but community is the biggest feature of the festivities.

ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County Fair kicked off Thursday morning, offering visitors three days full of food, performances and something for everyone to do.

Organizers said the annual festivities, which run through July 15, are expected to draw in thousands of people to the county fairgrounds in Albany.

“Good, home-grown family fun,” said Payton Ryan, marketing coordinator for the fair. “That's what we like to do here at the Linn County Fair.”

The event will feature shows and performances from national, regional, and local groups; animal shows from local agriculture groups and organizations; and local vendors and crafters showing off their work.

“Just by even walking through our commercial building, you can see that you can get anything from jewelry to windows there,” Ryan said. “And then in the same building, you can take a look at all the art projects and crafts that the community has put together.”

Of course, the fair has all sorts of amusement rides for people of all ages.

County fair agriculture

Children show off their pigs at the Linn County Fair.

With any major summer event, the heat is something fair organizers are mindful of.

“We'll have some misters and cooling stations set up on the fairgrounds,” Ryan said.

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend, and the fair is working to make sure people are safe while enjoying the festivities. Cooling stations will be placed throughout, and the expo center will provide a place for relief.

“Our Willamette Events Center is fully air conditioned,” Ryan said. “And you know, if it ever gets too bad, you can pop in there for a few minutes and explore the wares that people have for you and cool down a little bit.”

She said there are things fairgoers can do to prepare before they leave home

“We really just recommend bringing water, coming with layers,” Ryan said. “Protect yourself from the sun, wear sunscreen. I have one of those cooling neck scarves that I'll probably put on in a couple of hours -- those are great. Even just a wet towel around your neck does wonders.”

While the heat can be an expectation for a Western Oregon summer, fair organizers do not want it to take away from the fun this weekend.

“We all live here, we all know how warm it can be,” Ryan said. “So, please come on out and continue to enjoy the fair. And we'll be ready to support you in staying cool.”

Haven's Urban Movement

Students with the dance studio "Haven's Urban Movement" perform at the Linn County Fair on Thursday.

Aside from the performances, amusements and food, organizers said community is a big part of the festivities.

Dancers with the “Haven’s Urban Movement” studio performed on the fair’s first day. Studio owner Haven Barrett said the groups loves performing for their community, offering a nice break from the competitions and events they do across the country.

“Coming to a community event like the Linn County Fair is super fun and kinda like something they can just shake off their shoulders and relax and do and do it more for the fun of it, instead of having to prepare and be so competitive all the time,” Barrett said. “So, it's really fun for them to do this.”

Robotics display

Members of high school-level "SWARM 957" host a booth at the Linn County Fair.

Students with the high school robotics group “SWARM 957” used their booth to show off their work and draw in more support. Their display also drew in a lot of young kids.

“Seeing them interact with everything and all our robots and just lighting up their eyes and having them go, ‘Oh my goodness, I wanna do that when I'm older,’ brings absolute joy,” Media Lead Zhaine Raymundo said.

The Linn County community not only comes out to show off their crafts and skills — but also, to have some summer fun in the sun.

“I love seeing people that I didn't plan to see and just getting to see a bunch a bunch of people from the community that I don't usually see,” said 16-year-old fair goer Alana Floro.

Floro and her friends Kennedy Sell and Kyrah Jacobs all came to the fair’s opening day to hang out and just have a good time.

“You gotta come to the fair,” Sell said. “There's something for everyone--rides, food, animals--my favorite part is the cows. The random little stores inside--my favorite.”

Andrew Boch was at the fair sending an animal to competition. He came to the fair with his friend Wiley Hill.

“The fair is pretty fun and you can hang out with friends,” Hill said.

“It's not like many people have stuff to do in July,” Boch said. “It's a great thing for summer. You can have fun here, you can look at people's animals, you can watch their shows, get fun food, have fun with family and friends.”

Ryan said they love watching the community come together for the fair and supporting one another.

“We really couldn't do it without the community here,” she said. “It's the community that keeps us running every year, that keeps us coming back every year. And we hope that we are providing value for them to keep coming back to us.”

County fair midway

Games and rides at the Linn County Fair

