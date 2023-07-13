Linn County Fair kicks off for three days of something for everybody

ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County Fair kicked off Thursday morning, offering visitors three days full of food, performances and something for everyone to do.
Organizers said the annual festivities, which run through July 15, are expected to draw in thousands of people to the county fairgrounds in Albany.
“Good, home-grown family fun,” said Payton Ryan, marketing coordinator for the fair. “That's what we like to do here at the Linn County Fair.”
The event will feature shows and performances from national, regional, and local groups; animal shows from local agriculture groups and organizations; and local vendors and crafters showing off their work.
“Just by even walking through our commercial building, you can see that you can get anything from jewelry to windows there,” Ryan said. “And then in the same building, you can take a look at all the art projects and crafts that the community has put together.”
Of course, the fair has all sorts of amusement rides for people of all ages.
With any major summer event, the heat is something fair organizers are mindful of.
“We'll have some misters and cooling stations set up on the fairgrounds,” Ryan said.
Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend, and the fair is working to make sure people are safe while enjoying the festivities. Cooling stations will be placed throughout, and the expo center will provide a place for relief.
“Our Willamette Events Center is fully air conditioned,” Ryan said. “And you know, if it ever gets too bad, you can pop in there for a few minutes and explore the wares that people have for you and cool down a little bit.”
She said there are things fairgoers can do to prepare before they leave home
“We really just recommend bringing water, coming with layers,” Ryan said. “Protect yourself from the sun, wear sunscreen. I have one of those cooling neck scarves that I'll probably put on in a couple of hours -- those are great. Even just a wet towel around your neck does wonders.”
While the heat can be an expectation for a Western Oregon summer, fair organizers do not want it to take away from the fun this weekend.
“We all live here, we all know how warm it can be,” Ryan said. “So, please come on out and continue to enjoy the fair. And we'll be ready to support you in staying cool.”
Aside from the performances, amusements and food, organizers said community is a big part of the festivities.
Dancers with the “Haven’s Urban Movement” studio performed on the fair’s first day. Studio owner Haven Barrett said the groups loves performing for their community, offering a nice break from the competitions and events they do across the country.
“Coming to a community event like the Linn County Fair is super fun and kinda like something they can just shake off their shoulders and relax and do and do it more for the fun of it, instead of having to prepare and be so competitive all the time,” Barrett said. “So, it's really fun for them to do this.”
Students with the high school robotics group “SWARM 957” used their booth to show off their work and draw in more support. Their display also drew in a lot of young kids.
“Seeing them interact with everything and all our robots and just lighting up their eyes and having them go, ‘Oh my goodness, I wanna do that when I'm older,’ brings absolute joy,” Media Lead Zhaine Raymundo said.
The Linn County community not only comes out to show off their crafts and skills — but also, to have some summer fun in the sun.
“I love seeing people that I didn't plan to see and just getting to see a bunch a bunch of people from the community that I don't usually see,” said 16-year-old fair goer Alana Floro.
Floro and her friends Kennedy Sell and Kyrah Jacobs all came to the fair’s opening day to hang out and just have a good time.
“You gotta come to the fair,” Sell said. “There's something for everyone--rides, food, animals--my favorite part is the cows. The random little stores inside--my favorite.”
Andrew Boch was at the fair sending an animal to competition. He came to the fair with his friend Wiley Hill.
“The fair is pretty fun and you can hang out with friends,” Hill said.
“It's not like many people have stuff to do in July,” Boch said. “It's a great thing for summer. You can have fun here, you can look at people's animals, you can watch their shows, get fun food, have fun with family and friends.”
Ryan said they love watching the community come together for the fair and supporting one another.
“We really couldn't do it without the community here,” she said. “It's the community that keeps us running every year, that keeps us coming back every year. And we hope that we are providing value for them to keep coming back to us.”