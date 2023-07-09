Linn County firefighters hold training camp to encourage young women to serve

HALSEY, Ore -- Young women from across Linn County were put through a rigorous two-day program this weekend to learn more about firefighting.
The "Linn County Young Women's Fire Academy" was first held in 2017, thanks to the efforts of Lebanon Fire District Lieutenant Erin Nunes. Young women aged 16-19 from across Linn County are brought to Halsey where they are given an interactive experience.
"When they first show up there so timid and nervous they don't know what to expect," Nunes said. "By the end of day one, they're high-fiving each other, they're having a blast and they're pumped up."
Nunes said over the past few years, about 90 ladies have gone through the program. Some of them have even gone on to become firefighters themselves.
A number of fire districts support the camp, including the Halsey-Shedd and Lebanon Fire Districts. The lead instructors are mostly women, such as Nicole "Nickel" Sonneman.
"So right now we're working on EMS training, they're also going to be doing fire training, repelling, climbed to the top of the ladder earlier today," she said. "We did car extraction earlier today hose rolls, physical agility. There's a lot that we're able to cram into these two days."
Many of the ladies attending the camp like Autumn and Rhiane were excited to be there. The experience allows them to get the most from their instructors.
"We get to put on full gear, we put on masks we're going into a building that has a fire in it, has smoke, and now we're able to use a hose put it out and now we're able to do that fun stuff," Autumn said.
The ladies were thrown into several different situations, from putting out fires in buildings, to operating water hoses. Campers said many of the skills they've learned could come in handy afterwards.
"I think just knowing the way to get out of houses when they are on fire would be really important and like how to help people and just, I do a lot of hiking and stuff so if someone got hurt I can carry them out," Rhiane said.
Through all the training, the young women here learn a lot more than just firefighting skills. They said the bonds they create are strong and they can't recommend the program enough.
"Especially if you're like a women and you're trying to find a field of work maybe in like the police for or the army and you're looking into that but they don't fit right," Rhiane said. "You might want to try out firefighting."
Nunes said the goal is to eventually help other counties setup similar programs and ultimately see the program expand across the country. She believes more women in the service can help with the shortage in firefighter recruitment.
Women are an "untapped resource," she said.