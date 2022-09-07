Linn County issuing power outage watch due to fire danger

Weather Alert

...VERY DRY AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY... .A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with critically dry conditions on Friday night into Saturday. Confidence has increased for the Cascades and Cascade foothills, especially above 2000 ft. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND 667... * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands. * WINDS...Northeast 8 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph along higher terrain. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&