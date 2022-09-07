Linn County issuing power outage watch due to fire danger

LINN COUNTY, Ore. -- The National Weather Service has forecast weather conditions beginning Friday that may result in extreme fire danger in Linn County and the surrounding areas.
Linn County, Consumers Power Inc. and Pacific Power officials say they are taking steps to mitigate the risk of wildfires that could on the weekend of September 9. As a last resort, CPI and Pacific Power said they may shut off power in high-risk areas.
Areas that should be aware of an unplanned shut-off that have been identified by the National Weather Service include the Highway 20 corridor east of Sweet Home, areas of Lacomb and Snow Peak, areas around Scio through Lyons, Mehama, Mill City, Gates, Detriot, Idanha and Marion Forks.
CPI and Pacific Power are asking all members in those areas to prepare for the potential of an unplanned outage. Should an outage happen, it could take companies between 12 and at least 48 hours to restore power.
Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan and other officials are said to be in communication with the area’s emergency response teams.