...VERY DRY AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT INTO
SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for
strong easterly winds with critically dry conditions on Friday
night into Saturday. Confidence has increased for the Cascades and
Cascade foothills, especially above 2000 ft.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa
Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 8 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph along
higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Linn County issuing power outage watch due to fire danger

Fire Weather Watch

LINN COUNTY, Ore. -- The National Weather Service has forecast weather conditions beginning Friday that may result in extreme fire danger in Linn County and the surrounding areas.

Linn County, Consumers Power Inc. and Pacific Power officials say they are taking steps to mitigate the risk of wildfires that could on the weekend of September 9. As a last resort, CPI and Pacific Power said they may shut off power in high-risk areas.

Areas that should be aware of an unplanned shut-off that have been identified by the National Weather Service include the Highway 20 corridor east of Sweet Home, areas of Lacomb and Snow Peak, areas around Scio through Lyons, Mehama, Mill City, Gates, Detriot, Idanha and Marion Forks.

CPI and Pacific Power are asking all members in those areas to prepare for the potential of an unplanned outage. Should an outage happen, it could take companies between 12 and at least 48 hours to restore power.

Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan and other officials are said to be in communication with the area’s emergency response teams.

