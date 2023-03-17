Linn County man convicted of sex abuse dies in prison

ONTARIO, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) officials said that a Linn County man died Friday while incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Facility.
Donald Dale Johnson, 73, was sentenced in 2016 after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to court records. According to court documents, Johnson subjected a minor under the age of 14 to sexual contact in 2016.
Court documents also show that two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy were dismissed.
DOC officials said that Johnson’s earliest release date was October 2028.