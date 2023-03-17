 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linn County man convicted of sex abuse dies in prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Donald D Johnson

ONTARIO, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) officials said that a Linn County man died Friday while incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Facility.

Donald Dale Johnson, 73, was sentenced in 2016 after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to court records. According to court documents, Johnson subjected a minor under the age of 14 to sexual contact in 2016.

Donald Dale Johnson

Court documents also show that two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy were dismissed.

DOC officials said that Johnson’s earliest release date was October 2028.

Tags

Recommended for you