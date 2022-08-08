Linn County man sentenced in child exploitation case

GATES, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for exploiting numerous children over the internet for over a decade, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.
The LCSO reports that John DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, used numerous social media accounts to manipulate and exploit children as young as 7 years old. Officials said the suspect was arrested in May of 2020 after they received reports of child exploitation in April of that year.
Investigators said DiMolfetto exploited or attempted to exploit over 300 children across the US in the months prior to his arrest. They say that some of the victims were known personally to DiMolfetto, and others were kids he met on the internet. DiMolfetto was found guilty of 23 counts of crimes involving the online sexual exploitation of children on August 8 of this year after a trial.
The LCSO says some of sentences for the charges will be sentenced simultaneously. Despite this, they say DiMolfetto will spend 35 years and 10 months in prison with no chance of reducing his sentence. The LCSO says DiMolfetto was housed in jail since he was arrested in 2020.