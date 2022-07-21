Linn County meth dealer gets federal prison time

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who sold methamphetamine and a gun to an undercover federal agent in 2019 has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison, law enforcement officials say.
According to court documents, law enforcement learned in August 2019 that Roger Lee Bishop, 56, of Sweet Home was selling meth in Linn County and had access to guns. Officials also say that Bishop was a convicted felon. According to law enforcement, an undercover agent arranged to meet Bishop and an accomplice at a hotel in Corvallis on September 12, 2019 to purchase meth. Authorities say Bishop met the agent, sold the agent a few ounces of meth, then offered to sell them a handgun.
On October 24, 2019, Bishop was charged with distributing meth and illegally possessing a firearm, and on October 30 he and an accomplice were arrested in a traffic stop, officials said. They add that Bishop was indicted in February 2021 and pleaded guilty to both charges in March 2022. Bishop was sentenced to seven years in federal prison and five years of post-release probation.