Linn County officials want changes made to Measure 110

ALBANY, Ore - Some leaders in Linn County have sent a letter to Governor Tina Kotek, asking her to make changes to Measure 110.

Ballot Measure 110, a 2020 measure approved by Oregon voters, seeks to overhaul how the state handles drug crimes. Measure 110 passed with 58% of the vote.

Members of the coalition, including Tori Lynn, Director of the Linn County Juvenile Department. In their letter they state the Measure is doing more harm than good across the county.

"Speaking from the juvenile side of things, I think Ballot Measure 110 created some problems for being able to get services for youth in our community," said Lynn.

Lynn believes Measure 110 ended up removing any type of compulsory reason for youth to go get treatment. He says before Measure 110, troubled kids could go in front of a judge and be told they need to go to treatment. Now, kids dealing with drug problems are not required to attend any type of program that might help them overcome their issues, according to Lynn.

"The way that the law is--we could hand youths a card that says 'here's a number that you can call if you want help, have a nice life. That's in relation to someone who's possessing meth, heroine, or cocaine," said Lynn.

Lynn said he would like to amend the law to make it more effective when working with youths.

"Kids need to be treated differently and if you have adults that are abusing drugs and we're going to tell them on your own to get your own treatment that's fine for adults. I don't think that's fine for kids."

Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny is also on the letter. He decided to get involved after speaking with many families affected by drug abuse.

"I have sat face to face with parents who have had their young children die from overdoses. They're terrible tragedies," said Marteeny.

Marteeny said he personally wants Measure 110 to be repealed. He believes there are better ways to tackle the issue of drug abuse. He also said he wants the legislature to be more serious in addressing bills that would help his office receive more tools to address this problem.

"There's a bill right now sitting in front of the house judiciary committee called 'Taylor's Law'. We're asking for a law that is similar to a law that we have in Washington state, as well as in 20 other states across the nation. It would allow us to prosecute dealers who deal drugs and the drugs end up killing someone."

Director Lynn is holding out hope something will be done this legislative session to tackle this issue. He also believes there needs to be more dedicated money towards the juvenile system.