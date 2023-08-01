Linn County Sheriff lifts level 3 evacuation for brush fire south of Lebanon

SODAVILLE, Ore. – Residents near a community just south of Lebanon were ordered to evacuate due to a brush fire in the area, but the evacuation order was shortly lifted.
At about 2:30 p.m. on August 1, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 evacuation notice for all people on Sodaville Cutoff Drive between Hazen Lane and Middle Ridge Road. People in the area were advised to leave immediately. However, at about 3:10 p.m., the evacuation notice was lifted. The LCSO said they would continue to monitor the fire to provide updates as the situation developed.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters are working to put out a fire on Sodaville Cutoff Drive a few miles south of Lebanon and just adjacent to the community of Sodaville. The fire reportedly started near Hazen Lane.
The LCSO also said firefighters are battling a brush fire on Shelburn Drive in Scio near Hess Road. However, no evacuation notices have been sent for that fire. The public is asked to avoid the area so emergency crews can respond more effectively.