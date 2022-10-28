 Skip to main content
Linn County Sheriff’s Office helps recover crashed airplane

Linn County Sheriff's Office

MT. JEFFERSON, Ore. – The body and aircraft of a person who crashed near Mt. Jefferson was recovered last week by personnel from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and US Forest Service.

Wayne Wirt, of Chehalis, Washington, passed away in a plane crash near Mt. Jefferson on September 22. The LCSO said the plane had to be recovered from the crash site to help with the investigation of the crash and to protect the local environment. However, the plane was crashed in a difficult location that presented significant challenges to recovery efforts, and the family of the pilot was tasked with raising a large amount of money to recover the aircraft.

The LCSO said the family put out a call for help to raise the money, which was heard by Dave Sparks and Dave Kiley of the HeavyDSparks YouTube channel, who helped coordinate the recovery and helped the family raise funds.  The LCSO said they, the US Forest Service and David Sparks assisted in the recovery of the downed plane on October 20. The LCSO said they recovered Wirt's remains while other agencies lifted the wreckage out of the area.

The remains of the airplane are being taken to Washington where the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an inspection, the LCSO said.

