Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigating still-burning barn fire near Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. – The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a suspicious fire in a barn that deputies said started on Sunday and continues to burn even four days later.
According to the LCSO, at about 4:10 a.m. on September 10, firefighters and deputies were dispatched to a report of flames coming from a hay barn on Highway 228 west of Brownsville. Emergency personnel arrived to find a large hay barn completely engulfed in fire near Keeney Road.
According to the LCSO, the fire continues to burn as of the morning of September 10 because of the huge amount of hay in the barn. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office did not give any information on efforts made to put out the fire, but also did not report any injuries or damage to other structures. The LCSO said they are investigating the cause of the fire, and are asking for tips from the community. Anyone with information is urged to contact LCSO Detective Caleb Riley at 541-967-3950.