Linn County sheriff says she will not enforce parts of Measure 114

ALBANY, Ore. -- As votes in favor of enacting Measure 114 hold a narrow lead over those opposed, Linn County sheriff Michelle Duncan has stated that her agency will not enforce the part of the bill that imposes magazine capacity limits.

"I just want our voters to understand that if they get stopped by one of our deputies and they have one of those magazines on them, they're not going to be arrested on this law," Duncan said.

According to the Oregon Secretary of State’s unofficial vote tallies, as of 6:30 p.m. on November 10, 50.97% of Oregon voters support Measure 114 while 49.03% oppose it. With roughly a 33,000 vote difference, the measure is still too close to call, especially as several ballots still need to be counted. Nonetheless, Linn County sheriff Michelle Duncan stated in a Facebook post on the Linn County Sheriff’s Office's page on November 9 that she believes the measure will be passing, and called it “a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims, and public safety.”

The Linn County sheriff said in definitive terms that the LCSO will not enforce magazine capacity limits. Sheriff Duncan called Measure 114 “poorly written,” and said that there are still a lot of decisions to be made regarding the process of issuing permits to purchase firearms, who must provide firearm training and what exactly the training must cover. Even so, she expressed a commitment to working with other law enforcement agencies, elected officials, and community members to work out the best course of action to take on permitting while not hindering gun owners’ rights to purchase firearms.

"It is fairly common for agencies to prioritize or deprioritize the enforcement of certain laws," OSU associate professor of sociology Brett Burkhardt said. "In this case, the large capacity magazine ban, that would be feasible as something that could be deprioritized in enforcement."

As for the permitting requirements, Burkhardt said that's a different story.

"I do think if the sheriff's office does fail to provide for the permitting system, I think that would be inviting lawsuits," Burkhardt said.

If passed, Measure 114 would enact a sweeping rework of Oregon’s gun laws. It would require buyers to get a permit from law enforcement, complete safety training, and pass a criminal background check before purchasing a firearm. The measure would also prohibit the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, but leaves an exception for people who already own larger magazines.