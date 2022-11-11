Linn County Veterans Day Parade returns after pandemic changes

ALBANY, Ore. -- The largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi River is back after two years of reverse parades due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thousands of people showed up to Albany on November 11 to honor those who have served the country. The 71st annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade returned in full force, with forecasted rain holding off for most of the event. In 2021 and 2020 the event was held as a “reverse parade” due to the pandemic, meaning the floats were stationary and people drove by them instead. Attendees were excited to hold the parade the way it’s been held for the better part of a century.
"We're glad that we were able to come out and just show our appreciation and have a little fun," said Terry Parkison, a visitor to the parade.
"Reverse parades, I mean, that was really thoughtful and stuff, but you didn't have that feel,” said Sherri Davis, another parade-goer. “It wasn't the same."
Marching through the streets of Albany were veterans, bands, fire departments, and numerous other groups who came out to show support for the servicemembers who fought and died for their country. Visitors and veterans like Don Jones were happy to see the return of a big event to commemorate America’s veterans.
“The year I was in, they didn't get a very good welcome when they come home,” Jones said. “This is the way to welcome home right here.”