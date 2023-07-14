List of delinquent taxpayers owing more than $50,000 published online by state

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s revenue department published a list of taxpayers who owed more than $50,000 in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest to the state, according to state officials.
ODR said that it announced it would be publicly sharing this information in mid-May, offering taxpayers a two-month grace period to pay their outstanding debt. Affected taxpayers received their first notifications the week of May 22, state officials said.
“Oregon’s tax system relies on taxpayers filing returns and paying what they owe,” said Deanna Mack, Collection Division administrator for DOR. “Publishing such a list is a commonly used tool among many states. This complements existing compliance efforts, such as audits, filing enforcement, and collection activity that ensures Oregon receives revenue the state counts on.”
The list includes individuals and businesses who owe more than $50,000 to the state, state revenue department officials said. The state also said those who appear on the list can have the published information removed by paying their debt in full or entering into a payment plan.
Senate Bill 523, passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2019, authorized the state revenue department to post delinquent taxpayer’s information online, state officials said. Originally planned to start in March 2020, the state delayed its launch due to concerns of financial hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state said.
Taxpayers who want to make arrangements to resolve their outstanding debt can utilize the state’s online portal or call the DOR at 503-945-8200. Business taxpayers can call 503-945-8100.