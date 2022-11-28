Local advocates explain how you can handle the 'holiday blues'

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's the holiday season, and people are getting ready to spend extra time with family.
But for many, it can be a struggle. Handling the holiday blues is something a lot of people deal with every year.
For people like Sandra Groen, the holidays can be tough.
"I think it can be a trigger for the losses that you've had in your life. And so it can be kind of bitter sweet," Groen said. "My middle child died 21 years ago. So, we all have certain things that we mark, whether it's Thanksgiving without someone, or Christmas... things like that, you know, they're triggers and they're just a part of my life."
According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, upticks in suicide during the holidays is a myth, but 833 people died by suicide during 2020. And, it's the ninth leading cause of death in Oregon.
Daniel Isaacson, a local mental health advocate, said the best thing you can do during this time of year is to ask for help, and talk to people.
"We're human beings that constantly need connection with people, and so maybe we have a loss in our family, or somebody left us, or we just have some void in our life but you have to start to find a way to let that go. And it doesn't mean that the damage doesn't exist, it just means that the damage doesn't control your life anymore," he said. "And we learned through the pandemic that we're a social butterfly and that we need to connect with people. So you know, pick up the phone and start making friends and making phone calls to people."
But for some people, simply talking about their mental health struggles is difficult.
That's why local comedian and mental health advocate, Frank King, is trying to raise awareness. He does this through his stand-up comedy, and TEDX talks.
King said for years, he's struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts. After he tried to take his own life several years ago, he decided he wanted to use his comedy to help people who may be struggling like him.
"I think what the humor does is it destigmatizes it. People, when they come to a show of mine, and they have an idea in their brain of what mental illnesses look and sounds like, and then they're looking at me... 'seems pretty high functioning, are you sure he's depressed and suicidal?'" King said. "So it changes perceptions, which contains prejudices, reduce stigma, reduce bullying and maybe overall reduce the suicide rate."
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988.