Local agencies continue to offer relief from heat and poor air quality

EUGENE, Ore. – Local agencies are providing assistance for those who need relief from the heat and smoky air conditions, according to Lane County officials.
For those who need relief from the heat and poor air quality, the Lane County Heat and Smoke Respite Center in the Lane Events Center located at 796 West 13th Avenue will be open on August 16 from noon to 8 p.m., the county said. Lane County officials said additional resources include Trinity Methodist Church, located at 440 Maxwell Road, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as an overnight shelter.
A van shuttle service provided by Egan staff will provide transportation between the Trinity site and First Christian Church between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, and will also transport those at the overnight shelter site back to downtown Eugene each morning.
Lane Transit District officials said they will keep their Downtown Eugene Station’s customer service center open until 10 p.m. Wednesday evening to provide relief from the smokey air conditions for those who need it. LTD is also providing free bus service to the stops closest to Trinity Methodist Church and First Christian Church, the district said.
Updates on emergency notifications and cooling centers can be followed on Lane County’s webpages, the county said. Tips for how to cope with the ongoing conditions can also be found online.