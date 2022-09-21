Local agencies send air purifiers to Oakridge School District

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- In the aftermath of the Cedar Creek Fire evacuation, several local agencies have joined forces to provide air purifiers for the Oakridge School District.
This comes in the midst of very low air quality, with the index reaching "hazardous" levels at times. Oakridge Air, the Department of Human Services, and the Oregon Health Authority have worked together on this initiative.
Sarah Altemus-Pope with the Oakridge Air said this is a plan they've had in place ever since they heard of the easterly winds headed toward the city at the beginning of September.
"We started planning for heavy inundation of smoke and having cleaner air spaces," she said.
As a part of this initiative, the district received nearly a dozen industrial-sized air purifiers, which they've placed in hallways and larger areas. In addition to that, they received several smaller-sized purifiers to put in each classrooms.
The district's superintendent, Reta Doland, said they are just days removed from certain rooms being too smoky to walk into. Doland was very satisfied with how quickly the machines have made a difference.
"Without these air filters... we probably wouldn't be [back in school] because of the air quality," she said.
With these in place, they can now afford to wait for the outside to clear up on it's own.
"It's been excellent. Very smooth transition with kids and staff coming back in and it's just great to have them here," Doland said. "We can have education move forward."
Altemus-Pope said just over a hundred smaller purifiers were distributed throughout the community. She said there are likely hundreds more that will be available soon, under Medicaid coverage.
Information about that should be available in the coming days.