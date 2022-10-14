Local and state partners give update on McKenzie watershed restoration

MCKENZIE RIVER VALLEY, Ore. -- Traveling east along Highway 126, you can still see the burned trees, ash and debris from the impacts of the Holiday Farm Fire. Officials say this has put the McKenzie River at risk.
According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board, nearly 200,000 people in the Eugene metropolitan area depend on the McKenzie River as their main source of drinking water. It's why EWEB officials have prioritized the Watershed Restoration project.
"The Watershed Restoration projects we're working on right now help widen the floodplain, which drops out sediment," said water resources supervisor Susan Fricke. "So we have sediment that's washing off the hill slope from these big fires that have happened like the Holiday Farm Fire. This is able to capture that sediment so it doesn't end up moving downriver."
The importance of clean drinking water is one reason why state representative Paul Holvey said he advocated for federal dollars to go into this project.
"Of course we get our drinking water from here, so water quality is extremely important," said Holvey. "As a result of the fire, I was very concerned of the ongoing water quality. I'm really related to see this project is moving along and seeing positive effects already."
Along with EWEB, Oregon Department of Forestry, McKenzie Watershed Council, McKenzie River Trust and more than 150 private landowners are working together on this project. They not only want to help maintain clean drinking water, but also help the fish habitat.
"This work is really important, especially right now as we experience all this smoke," said director of conservation of McKenzie Trust Eli Tome. "And by some studies, we're looking at 20 years left of salmon in these rivers, if we don't do something drastic."
There's still a lot of work to be done and officials said funding has been critical from the local, state and federal level.
"We know that it's taking a lot of funding out here, but it's also supporting our local economy and helping our upriver community," said
They said this has also been a cooperative project with more than 150 private landowners that are involved. For landowners looking for a septic grant, EWEB is offering them. You can click here for more information.