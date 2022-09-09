Local animal organizations supporting animal evacuations for Oakridge area

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Residents around Oakridge are encouraged to start making plans to move their large animals and pets.
Oakridge residents under fire evacuation can bring their animals and livestock to the horse arena at the Lane Events Center at 796 West 13th Ave. in Eugene if they have nowhere else to safely bring their livestock.
Residents can also bring their companion animals to Greenhill Humane Society at 88530 Green Hill Rd. in Eugene if they cannot find a safe place for their pets. Space is limited so pet owners should call 541-689-1503 before bringing their pets.
Donations and other supplies for animals are also being accepted at Lane Events Center and Greenhill. Under a Level Two (Be Set) evacuation notice, livestock and animal owners should have all hauling vehicles hooked up to trailers and be ready to leave at moments notice. Officials say to begin transporting all livestock and take everything you might need and make sure animals are wearing collars with identification.