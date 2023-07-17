Local animal shelter looking to rehome 10 German shepherds rescued from overcrowding

EUGENE, Ore. – Greenhill Humane Society is looking for homes for 10 German shepherds that they’ve been nursing back to health for several weeks.
Greenhill took in 19 German shepherds late in June from Eugene Animal Services after EAS rescued the dogs from an overcrowding case. Many of the dogs were underweight, and all were under-socialized. They had never been on a leash, visited a veterinarian, or had any training.
Greenhill’s canine team and volunteers have been working with the dogs, building trust, teaching leash skills and basic obedience. They’ve also been having playdates with other dogs to get them properly socialized. Sarah Bouzad, Greenhill’s community engagement and events manager, said that although there’s a lot for the dogs to get used to, they’re learning very fast.
"Things that we take for granted in normal dogs are all really brand new for them, and they are learning at a really remarkable speed,” Bouzad said. "We utilize positive reinforcement here, so they know everything associated with us here at the shelter is a really exciting thing for them."
10 of the dogs are up for adoption. They are between one and seven years old. Some are shy and cautious, but they are all friendly and curious. Greenhill said all the dogs have been vaccinated and microchipped, and are all spayed or neutered. More information is available on Greenhill’s website, and those interested in adopting one of the dogs can visit them at the shelter from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Donations are also being accepted to help care for the dogs.
"We are really hoping that our community can open their hearts and open their homes to some special pups that are needing to be spoiled, and learn things in life about being a general normal dog that would make a great addition again to any family," Bouzad said.