Local animal shelters encouraging adoptions during the holiday season

LANE & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. -- With holiday cheer in the air, some local animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to try and find homes for homeless pets in time for Christmas.
Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene is hosting its Home for the Holidays adoption promotion to try and get as many animals as possible adopted into loving homes for the holidays. For the promotion, all dogs older than six months, all cats older than seven months, and all specialized species will have reduced adoption fees, according to Greenhill. The shelter is also offering adopters a toy, treat or bed to help their new pet settle in. Greenhill says the event will go until December 31.
“The greatest gift we can give a homeless animal is a loving family,” said Sasha Elliott, Greenhill’s Director of Operations. “There are many benefits to adopting a pet this time of year and if you can’t adopt, supporting the animals through volunteering or donating is a rewarding option.”
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg is also lowering adoption fees to get pets homes for Christmas. The adoption center says all dog adoptions are just $50, and all cat adoptions are just $25. Saving Grace says the event will go until Christmas Day, and they will be open from Noon to 2 p.m. on December 24.
Both shelters encourage donations and volunteering for those who want to help, but can’t adopt. Saving Grace also says those with space in the home should consider fostering a pet for the holidays. Saving Grace says it’s a great way to keep the kids busy over the holiday break, and even just a few days outside the shelter can do wonders to keep a pet’s spirits up while they wait to find a forever home.