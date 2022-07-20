Local athletes win gold medals at Oregon Special Olympics nationals

EUGENE, Ore. – Two local athletes are showing off their accomplishments today after each of them won multiple gold medals at the Oregon Special Olympics.
Shanti Gonzales and Mason Williams took home three gold medals each in multiple events at the 2022 Athletics Summer Nationals in Salem, which are a part of the Oregon Special Olympics.
Gonzalez got gold in the long jump, 200 meter dash and four-by-100 meter relay. This was Gonzalez’s first time doing an event like this. Williams won gold medals in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash and 4-by-100 meter relay. Williams tied for first place in the 100 meter dash with another runner, Devon Holcomb, which may be the first time such a thing has happened in Special Olympics history.
Williams and Gonzalez are teammates and often practice together. They trained for these events at the South Eugene High School track with a coach. As this is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic the Special Olympics were able to be held, both athletes trained hard to bring home the gold.