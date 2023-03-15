Local authorities speak about dangers of illegal marijuana operations after search warrant service

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and neighboring agencies took part in a property search of suspected illegal marijuana grow sites on March 15.
Preparing for a worst case scenario, drones and armored shield vehicles were sent to aid in the search. Fortunately, authorities said the search was completed safely without incident.
"Often times these criminal large scale marijuana operations do pose a hazard to the communities in which they operate,” said LCSO Sergeant Tom Speldrich. “They pose environmental hazards, as often times there’s chemicals that are hazardous or flammable or can explode.”
Sgt. Speldich added that these sites will commonly exploit their workers by forcing them to both work and live in hazardous conditions without any regulation. What makes the illegal marijuana a problem for deputies is that there is no over-seeing body that regulates what chemicals are being used to help grow the plant, resulting in a potentially dangerous product that people could consume.
“It can’t be used because often times they're processed with unauthorized chemicals, there's no regulation on how it's grown or the quality or even if there's things added into it that can be dangerous,” Sgt. Speldrich said. “There should be a distinction that these unregulated growers are dangerous.”
Because of the nature of the illegal marijuana plants, the only way they can be consumed by people is by buying it through black-market deals. However, Sgt. Speldrich says most of the marijuana will be sent to out-of-state distributors and buyers.
”Very commonly, these products that are being grown at these criminal large scale operations are not sold on the local market and they're not sold often times legally,” Sgt. Speldrich said. “It’ll be sold on the black market and sold across state lines, so we dispose of it properly or destroy it on-site."
The Lane County Sheriff's Office said there was no immediate threat to the public during this operation, and that the investigation is still ongoing.