Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 95F to 100F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures will generally
fall in the lower 60s most nights between now and Monday, but
the higher hills of the region will experience low
temperatures between 65F to 70F. The long duration of the heat
added with potential smoke impacts from California fires may
prevent relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local baseball team advances to the Cal Ripken World Series

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. -- 12 young baseball players have created something special on the diamond this summer.

The 10U Willamette Valley Nationals have been crowned state and regional champs. The team will now compete at the Cal Ripken World Series in Vincennes, Indiana.

"It's been really fun," said Cole Thomas.

Willamette Valley heads to Indiana on a 15-game unbeaten streak.

"I'm looking forward to playing really good teams and having really good games," said Jaxson Clark.

Tougher competition isn't a threat to these boys.

"Whenever we're in a tight game like our team since we have such a strong bond, we come together and then we rally up," said Jamison Keeler.

They've got the confidence and the mindset. All they need is a ring.

"Never give up and always have faith in your team because they're always gonna pick you," Thomas added.

A GoFundMe page has been created to ensure that the players and their families can enjoy the trip of a lifetime. If you'd like to donate, click here.

10U Willamette Valley Nationals are scheduled to play Vincennes on August 6.

10U Willamette Valley Nationals
 

