Local bingo fundraiser to be held to help human trafficking survivors

EUGENE, Ore. -- To raise awareness of human trafficking, and help victims recover, two non-profit organizations are hosting a local fundraiser.
One’s Purpose, a national non-profit focused on raising awareness of human trafficking, and the Junior League of Eugene, a local chapter of a nationwide activist organization, are putting on a bingo fundraiser at Valley River Life Church at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. Cards are $5, and will go towards buying a house in Oregon for survivors of human trafficking. Organizers said resources for survivors of trafficking in Oregon are extremely scarce, and there isn’t any housing specifically for survivors to stay in while they get back on their feet. Their mission is to shine a light on sex trafficking to help meet the needs of victims and to support survivors.
“Human trafficking is real, and it's happening here in Lane County,” said Katie Juth, a member of the Junior League of Eugene. “Coming to events to raise your awareness about what's happening here in Lane County and the money that you’d be spending for buying bingo cards, every dollar that’s going to be spent is going to be used to help bring survivors out of the life of sex trafficking.”
On Sunday, January 29, there will be an awareness march up and down Gateway Street in Springfield. Participants will meet at the Gateway bike bridge behind Carl’s Jr at 1:30 p.m. with signs.
One’s Purpose is always looking for volunteers. Anyone interested in their cause can find more information as well as ways to donate at their website.