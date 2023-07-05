 Skip to main content
Local brewery and shelter to host "Yappy Hour" fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0
Greenhill Humane Society dog

EUGENE, Ore. – A local brewery and a local animal shelter are teaming up to raise funds, educate people about pet ownership, and try to get dogs into forever homes.

Alesong Brewing in Eugene is teaming up with Greenhill Humane Society on July 6 for a “Yappy Hour” fundraiser. Alesong and Greenhill, charity partners for the month of July, will kick off the event on July 6 at 5 p.m. on Alesong’s second-floor patio in the 5th Street Public Market. Visitors are encouraged to bring their dogs and mingle with other dog owners, and representatives from Greenhill will be present to talk about how they provide care and shelter for animals as well as support and resources for pet owners.

Part of the sales from the event will be donated to Greenhill, as well as 25% of the entire month’s sales of Alesong’s Stony Point Saison farmhouse ale.

Alesong Brewing

In addition to their partnership with Alesong, Greenhill is also extending their “Red, White and Woof” promotion through July 9, the end of the Fourth of July week. The shelter kicked off the promotion on June 30, offering a reduced adoption fee of $76 for all dogs over the age of 6 months. Greenhill said the goal was to get as many dogs into new homes as possible before the Independence Day holiday.

Greenhill said they were able to send 16 dogs to new forever homes, but there are 12 left with more being added every day. Greenhill is open every day with meet and greets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter. Anyone interested can see all the animals up for adoption on Greenhill’s website.

