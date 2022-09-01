Local brewery hosting watch party for Ducks versus Bulldogs

EUGENE, Ore. – With the Oregon Ducks playing against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta on September 3, one local business is trying to get Duck fans in Eugene to watch the game together.
Ninkasi Brewing Company will be hosting a watch party at their Better Living Room location. Doors open at Noon on Saturday, and Ninkasi is encouraging people to get there and get a pint in time for the 12:30 p.m. kickoff. They will be running multiple specials for the game, and Ninkasi’s co-founder Jamie Floyd will be in Georgia doing a live report from the game.
Becca Perwitz, Ninkasi’s marketing manager, says this sort of event has been in the works for a long time.
“We're so excited to finally be able to do something like this, we opened the Better Living Room six weeks before COVID shut down so we've been wanting to do this for a long, long time,” Perwitz said. “So, you know, two-and-a-half years later, here we are and we're excited to welcome you in.”
The brewery is also debuting a brand-new beer specifically for the game. Ninkasi partnered up with a brewery from Georgia to create a one-of-a-kind gameday beer called “Duck Duck Dog.” The beer is in limited supply, so Ninkasi is encouraging people to get to the Better Living Room at 155 Blair Blvd. in Eugene early to try it out.
“This is a very limited beer. It came off our pilot brewery, which is our five-barrel system, so we brewed it once and once it's gone, it's gone,” Perwitz said. “We're encouraging people to come on in, get a pint.”
The brewery will be doing watch parties for every Oregon game this year.