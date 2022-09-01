 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Local brewery hosting watch party for Ducks versus Bulldogs

  • Updated
  • 0
Ninkasi Brewing

EUGENE, Ore. – With the Oregon Ducks playing against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta on September 3, one local business is trying to get Duck fans in Eugene to watch the game together.

Ninkasi Brewing Company will be hosting a watch party at their Better Living Room location. Doors open at Noon on Saturday, and Ninkasi is encouraging people to get there and get a pint in time for the 12:30 p.m. kickoff. They will be running multiple specials for the game, and Ninkasi’s co-founder Jamie Floyd will be in Georgia doing a live report from the game.

Becca Perwitz, Ninkasi’s marketing manager, says this sort of event has been in the works for a long time.

“We're so excited to finally be able to do something like this, we opened the Better Living Room six weeks before COVID shut down so we've been wanting to do this for a long, long time,” Perwitz said. “So, you know, two-and-a-half years later, here we are and we're excited to welcome you in.”

The brewery is also debuting a brand-new beer specifically for the game. Ninkasi partnered up with a brewery from Georgia to create a one-of-a-kind gameday beer called “Duck Duck Dog.” The beer is in limited supply, so Ninkasi is encouraging people to get to the Better Living Room at 155 Blair Blvd. in Eugene early to try it out.

“This is a very limited beer. It came off our pilot brewery, which is our five-barrel system, so we brewed it once and once it's gone, it's gone,” Perwitz said. “We're encouraging people to come on in, get a pint.”

The brewery will be doing watch parties for every Oregon game this year.

