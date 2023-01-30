Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street

EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard.
The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
Hirons Drug Store on Franklin Boulevard posted a sign in their window saying the proposal could negatively affect the store.
Owner John Hirons said drivers headed west on Franklin Boulevard would have to take the new roundabout at Walnut Street and drive through the Fairmount neighborhood to get to his store.
He said the roundabouts are an unnecessary addition and things just need to stay the way they are currently.
“Franklin Boulevard is far from broken,” he said. “Why try to fix it with something you really are not familiar very well with?”
He said he’s concerned that customers coming from the west will have a harder time getting into the store, ultimately impacting business.
“It's gonna be a diminished amount of customers, isn't it -- with it becoming more difficult?” he said. “Let's make it harder to come into Hirons, Market of Choice? You don't have those problems going to Costco or WinCo.”
When faced with two options customers will go to the most convenient option, he said, which may not be his store if the changes go through.
“Is it more convenient to get to go to Hillyard and 30th, 18th and Oak Street, or do you want to fight the battle of a roundabout?” he said. “An insane roundabout on Walnut Street and Franklin Boulevard.”
As of Monday, the City of Eugene has not yet responded to a request for comment on this matter.
Hirons says a property developer has already reached out redeveloping about the plaza. He says he isn't interested, but if profit margins take a hit he may have to reconsider.
The city is holding an open house about the Franklin Boulevard project on Thursday, February 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Alumni Center on the University of Oregon Campus. More information on the open house and the project can be found on the City of Eugene’s website.