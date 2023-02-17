Local business concerned after finding out they are being impersonated online

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -Employees at Comfort Flow Heating and Air Conditioning are putting out a warning to customers after they discovered their business was being impersonated on social media.
According to employees, they did not have any deals being advertised online.
Employees Alexis Carey and Kaitlyn Sturdivan said they first caught wind of the scam after customers reached out and alerted them to people online using the Comfort Flow name to convince customers to schedule their services.
Carey and Sturdivan said they alerted authorities and other government agencies, but were not able to get any help addressing the impersonation. So, they decided to investigate on their own through a sting operation.
They reached out to one of the alleged impersonators and scheduled an appointment with him. He arrived to the scene in an “old, beat-down truck,” Sturdivan said, with no Comfort Flow markings or equipment adequate for duct cleaning.
“It didn’t look like any duct cleaner that I have seen in the 24 years I have been here,” Carey said.
Carey and Sturdivan pressed the person for more information, and they said he claimed he was hired by a third party who was subcontracted by Comfort Flow.
Comfort Flow officials said they don’t subcontract out work.
Carey said she reached out to the third party, but they did not provide a story that lined up. At the same time, Sturdivan talked with the man and started to piece together the situation.
“I did get a chance to talk to him a little bit more, and it seems like they come in under the guise of basically, working for this third party company, representing whoever they are pretending to be,” she said. “Then they have a flat rate that they actually book for, but they're encouraged to up sell to different packages.”
Sturdivan said she did more research online after the incident and found a network of third parties nationwide who run these types of advertisements and send subcontractors out under the name of a local company.
They were able to pick apart his story, but Carey said while people are looking for deals on for everything nowadays, they should do so with some skepticism. Carey and Sturdivan said misspelled words, use of stock images and an urgency to schedule appointments are some red flags to be on the lookout for.
“We're never going to services on a Facebook marketplace, we're never going to offer our services on Craigslist,” Carey said. “We're going to be on a commercial. We have a newsletter that goes out on an email list.”
She added that Comfort Flow staff will always show up in marked vehicles and uniforms, leaving “no question that it’s Comfort Flow.”
If a person online claims they’re affiliated with a company, Carey said it is a good idea to place a call to that company to confirm if they are running a deal or not. If a deal is too good to be true, she said, it often is not.
Sturdivan said impersonators advertise cheap prices for services, but later add on extra fees. Additionally, if they hide behind the name of a trusted company, it can mean their certifications and quality cannot be verified. Which in turn, poses a risk to customers.
“It definitely negatively affects our reputation and it puts our customers at risk with someone coming into their homes who is not working for us, who they don't know they can trust,” she said. “They're not insured -- the person that we had actually showed up had a suspended C.C.B. He wasn't insured, he just was kind of working under the umbrella of them and that's just--it's dangerous for our customers as well.”
Carey and Sturdivan said these online scams go beyond the H.V.A.C. industry, affecting people looking for savings on all kinds of services.
They said they were still getting calls from customers asking about misleading advertisements. They hope there could be more to do to put a stop to this kind of impersonation – beyond warning customers.
“It would’ve been nice to have an agency to call to say ‘hey, this person is impersonating us,’ and having some kind of repercussion,” Carey said. “It feels like these people are just moving and moving and moving. We saw here almost a dozen different profiles, so once a profile goes away that didn’t mean the problem went away – another one popped up.”