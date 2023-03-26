Local businesses look forward to spring break and the season ahead

EUGENE, Ore. -- As spring break begins this week for most area schools, a pair of businesses in Downtown Eugene are looking forward to the shift that comes with the time off.
Big City Gamin', a family sports bar on Willamette Street, and the Run Hub, a running gear store on High Street, are expecting to see more foot traffic in the respective areas starting with spring break. They're encouraging college students and other visitors to drop by their establishments to see what they offer.
Big City Gamin' styles itself as a family sports bar where people are encouraged to bring their friends and kids with them. Cocktails, beers and televisions showing sports are ready to greet adults -- and for the younger crowd, there is a video game lounge with countless arcade games.
General manager Aydon Kent hopes the atmosphere they've created brings in visitors and students into the establishment.
"Great drinks, tons of beer on tap, good cocktails and almost any sport you can think of being played all the time," he said. "With students leaving town, traveling for Spring Break, or a lot just stay here and end up just going to the bars a lot and end up coming out drinking."
Over at the Run Hub, they could not be happier about the improving weather conditions as winter transitions to spring.
Connie Gardner, employee of the Run Hub, said said business was already great, but people are now starting to come in for gear for the spring and summer seasons -- prime time for track and other running activities.
But their work is not just about selling gear, Carson Herrick, another employee at Run Hub, said. They also look to help people get in touch with the community.
"We have our community group runs every Wednesday night, I'm excited for this Wednesday's spring break run," he said. "I'm hoping to get a big turn out and some sunshine hopefully."
The store is also looking past spring break to the upcoming Eugene Marathon -- which is slated for April 28-30.