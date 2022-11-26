Local businesses prepare for a busy gameday

CORVALLIS, Ore.- It's the final hours before the University of Oregon and Oregon State University face off, for the 126th rivalry game in Corvallis, and fans are more than ready to watch their teams leave it all on the field.
Some local businesses are also geared-up for the big game. Some told KEZI 9 News on Friday they're more than prepared for a sea of orange and black in their establishment.
Some owners have taken steps such as increasing their staff, stockpiling drinks, and offering a welcome atmosphere for all who walk through their doors on gameday. This includes Cloud Davidson, the owner of 'Downward Dog.'
"Yeah we've staffed up a little bit, prepped a little bit, ordered some extra beer in etc. We're going to open a little early [Saturday] because of the game time is at 12:30. And so we'll open up at 10 a.m. instead of 11. And just be ready to go so," Davidson said.
We can't forget about the Ducks. Eugene will also be a very lively town with fans watching from the comfort of their own home, or their favorite sports bar.
"This is a great place to watch the game, we have a bunch of tv's, we have really good beer, good food here and stuff, we have lots of tables and everything, a lot of us here we all dress up, we get into it," Ann Meyer, a server at Steelhead Brewery, said.
Be sure to watch 'Gamenight' on KEZI 9 Sports at 8 p.m. for a full breakdown and recap of the action.