Local businesses roll out the red carpet for Coos Bay basketball tournament

COOS BAY, Ore. – Champions will be crowned Saturday at the 3A Basketball State Tournaments in Coos Bay, but local businesses have already declared victory.
As the tourney progresses, area businesses are loving the large crowds and economic impact the tournament brings. According the Coos Bay - North Bend Visitor and Convention Bureau, the three-day tournaments will bring in about half a million dollars. Local restaurants host some of the teams in an effort to make them feel more welcome.
Mark Mattecheck, the owner of North Bend Lanes Bowling Center, said the timing is great as the kids and parents always find time to knock down a few pins.
“We still like to have the people in town and help all the other businesses that need the business this time of year when there's not as many tourists here as usual, due to the weather,” Mattecheck said. “That's what makes this thing good for us and good for the teams.”
Games are at Marshfield and North Bend High Schools. There are eight teams in both the girls’ and boys’ tournaments. Pleasant Hill High School and Banks High School are the only school with both the boys’ and girls’ teams participating.