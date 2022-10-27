Local car wash holds breast cancer awareness fundraiser

EUGENE, Ore. -- Kendall Auto hosted a fundraiser Wednesday to raise money for a campaign to fund breast cancer research.
Kendall Auto Wash collaborated with Real Men Wear Pink to raise money and awareness for breast cancer on Wednesday, October 26. People who needed their car cleaned got to pay as little as $1, and all proceeds from the day’s car washes were donated to the American Cancer Society. Amy Newport, Kendall Auto Oregon’s Community Outreach Director, said the business took the opportunity to encourage people to get screened for breast cancer.
“Kendall has nearly 600 employees in Eugene and all of us have been affected from cancer in one way or another,” Newport said. “Breast cancer awareness is a great opportunity for us to encourage women to go out and get checked, get your mammograms. We're proud for our men that work for us are out there supporting this great cause.”
This was an annual event that Kendall hosts every October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Last year they raised more than $10,000, and this year they hope to raise more than $15,000. For those who missed the car wash but still wish to donate, the business is sponsoring the “Swinging for a Cure Glow Ball Golf Tournament” at Shadow Hills Country Club on Friday, October 28.