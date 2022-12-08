Local church donates supplies for winter nights in Operation Winter Stockpile

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... ...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Storm Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Will see winds slowly increase from south to north starting late tonight. Will see a gradual building of choppy seas with a southwesterly fresh swell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves subside. &&