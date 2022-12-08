Local church donates supplies for winter nights in Operation Winter Stockpile

EUGENE, Ore. -- A drive to collect winter items for the homeless is off to a great start -- but more is needed.
First Christian Church in Eugene is running “Operation Winter Stockpile” to get cold-weather supplies for the unhoused. So far, about 200 households in Lane County have donated a total of about 3,000 items, from big pieces like sleeping bags to small ones like hand warmers. The donation drive is still ongoing, and organizers are looking for items like socks, coats, sleeping bags, hand warmers, gloves and more.
“Last weekend was a good example of how the stockpile functioned really well because we had really cold weather but we didn't have an active Egan Warming Center,” said Reverend April Oristano of First Christian Church. “It was a good example of why we are doing the stockpile. It's because we know there are nights where the Egan Warming Center can't be open.”
If you wish to donate, you can bring your items to the First Christian Church in Eugene on Oak Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays. The church has also set up an Amazon wish list of items they need for those who don't wish to donate in person, or are just looking for items to donate. Items from there will be shipped directly to the church.