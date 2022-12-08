 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds
and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Will see winds slowly increase from south
to north starting late tonight. Will see a gradual building of
choppy seas with a southwesterly fresh swell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Local church donates supplies for winter nights in Operation Winter Stockpile

  • Updated
  • 0
Operation Winter Stockpile at Eugene First Christian Church

EUGENE, Ore. -- A drive to collect winter items for the homeless is off to a great start -- but more is needed.

First Christian Church in Eugene is running “Operation Winter Stockpile” to get cold-weather supplies for the unhoused. So far, about 200 households in Lane County have donated a total of about 3,000 items, from big pieces like sleeping bags to small ones like hand warmers. The donation drive is still ongoing, and organizers are looking for items like socks, coats, sleeping bags, hand warmers, gloves and more.

“Last weekend was a good example of how the stockpile functioned really well because we had really cold weather but we didn't have an active Egan Warming Center,” said Reverend April Oristano of First Christian Church. “It was a good example of why we are doing the stockpile. It's because we know there are nights where the Egan Warming Center can't be open.”

If you wish to donate, you can bring your items to the First Christian Church in Eugene on Oak Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays. The church has also set up an Amazon wish list of items they need for those who don't wish to donate in person, or are just looking for items to donate. Items from there will be shipped directly to the church.

