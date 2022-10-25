 Skip to main content
Local church holding football-season toilet paper drive to help the homeless

Emmaus Lutheran Church toilet paper drive

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church is hosting a football-season “Drive for the End Zone” for homeless people, and they’re looking for some of the less glamorous end zone supplies.

Emmaus Lutheran Church members wanted to help folks without homes, so they asked volunteers at First Place Family Center what they needed most. First Place said that right now, they need toiletries – things like diapers, feminine hygiene products, and of course, toilet paper. The church therefore decided to host a donation drive to get TP and other bathroom essentials.

Emmaus Lutheran Church pastor Andrew Langford says that although the church has done donation drives for more traditional materials in the past, toiletries aren’t any less important.

“Food and clothing are obviously traditional categories for donation and that's something that we continue to do as well, but toilet paper is one of those things that people still need and they don't always have resources to buy,” Langford said.

The church says they’ve gathered about 1,000 rolls of TP so far. The donation drive will continue at the church at west 18th Street and Polk Street in Eugene from 9 a.m. until noon on October 26, 27 and 30.

