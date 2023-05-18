Local community helps sheriff's office reunite descendent with century-old scrapbook

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. – An outpouring of response from the local community led to a century-old scrapbook being returned to a family descendent, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
The scrapbook, which originally belonged to Mable Rutten, was found during a recent evidence audit, and a detective deemed it an item that would likely be of interest to surviving family members, authorities said. CCSO said they sought out help from the public on May 17 through social and news media for help in finding potential heirs to claim the unique artifact.
Among those who responded was a Myrtle Point Care Center nurse who confirmed Mable Rutten's daughter-in-law, Doretta Rutten, as a resident and her connection to the scrapbook’s original owner, sheriff’s officials said. Sheriff’s officials said Sheriff Fabrizio met with Doretta and her daughter at Myrtle Point Care Center on the morning of May 18 to present her with the scrapbook.
Doretta shed some tears, laughed and enjoyed perusing the scrapbook’s historical pages with the sheriff, CCSO officials said.