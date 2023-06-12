Local conservation partners breaking ground on McKenzie River restoration

FINN ROCK, Ore. -- Restoration work is underway near along the McKenzie river to restore habitat devastated by wildfires.
Conservation partners have begun floodplain restoration work at a 278-acre conservation area owned by McKenzie River Trust, a local non-profit focused on maintaining ecosystems near the McKenzie River. The effort, taking place more than two years after the Holiday Farm Fire scorched more than 173,000 acres in the valley, will restore almost 90 acres of floodplain forest along the middle McKenzie River, according to McKenzie River Trust.
Travelers along the river on Highway 126 can expect to see heavy construction equipment moving soil, rocks and trees. McKenzie River Trust said they intend to create new channels and wooden structures that will slow the river’s flow, widen the river itself, improve water quality and provide a habitat for fish and wildlife, including the endangered Spring Chinook salmon.
McKenzie River Trust said this most recent restoration work is part of ongoing restoration efforts that have affected more than 900 acres between Finn Rock and the headwaters of the McKenzie River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board, another conservation partner with McKenzie River Trust, recently began their own effort focused on Quartz Creek, a tributary of the McKenzie River. EWEB’s effort focuses on reducing the amount of sediment that flows into the river from the creek.