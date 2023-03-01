Local construction company gifts their services to help Eugene woman in need

EUGENE, Ore. – A local construction company has stepped up to help a woman in need.
Katy Armentano called Kaminski Construction for an estimate on her leaky roof. However, when the estimator did their inspection, they found far more issues than just a leaky roof. Between sliding doors that needed replacing, mismatching paint, drywall issues, and the problems with the roof, the bill began to far exceed what Armentano said she could afford.
“And he went through everything,” Armentano said. “He gave me some ideas, and then he gave me some numbers, and I choked. And said, ‘I can’t handle that, we have to pare down the scope of work a little.’”
The estimator returned to the company owner, Eugene native Jason Kaminski, and broke down the situation. Lucky for Armentano, Kaminski has a history of using his tools and crew to complete charity projects.
When he heard Armentano’s situation, he wanted to help her out. Kaminski agreed to supply all the labor and crewing at no charge, all Armentano would have to pay for is the materials. In addition, Kaminski decided to repair all the issues he was able to find in the house, even the ones Armentano was not aware of.
“It feels awesome,” Kaminski said. “When I told our guys that we were going to be coming here just even a couple days ago, just the excitement that it brings of the way they can give back by just the extra energy that they just give and produce today. And it’s just awesome being together as a company for one common goal. And that’s again to complete a job for this lady.”
Kaminski’s history of charity has taken him across state lines before, doing projects in Utah and even as far as Hawaii. But this opportunity to give back to the community he grew up in proved extra special.
For this project Kaminski brought crew from both of his companies, Kaminski Construction and Eugene Plaster. There were about 45 workers on hand, and in order to complete the project all on Wednesday, March 1, the crew put in a combined 450 hours of labor.
Despite having completed different charity jobs in the past, Kaminski said this one would stand out.
“It’s a once in a lifetime situation for me,” Armentano said. “So no, I won’t forget it.”