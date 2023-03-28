Local credit union implements four-day work week to reduce stress in call center

EUGENE, Ore. -- The decision came down from Oregon Community Credit Union’s corporate office earlier this month that its Eugene call center would adopt a pilot program to test the effectiveness of a four-day work week.
Starting back on March 13, OCCU call center employees began a four day, 32 hour work schedule. They would receive one additional day off between Monday or Friday that they do not get to choose. Despite working one less shift, employees would still be compensated for 40 hours.
The call center is currently the only department that is running on the new schedule. There were specific reasons that led OCCU’s Chief Operating Officer Tracey Keffer to make the decision to change the schedule in the call center first.
“A few months ago we started talking about our member contact center and that it's a high stress environment and that we were seeing a lot of turnover and much higher absenteeism than we see in other areas of the credit union,” Keffer said. “It's a very high stress job. You're taking calls back to back to back. It's not like a traditional job where you can get up and walk away and take a break. It's one after another after another.”
The goal in testing the four day work week is to boost productivity and morale while working towards reducing employee turnover and absences.
Keffer said they had tried other methods to achieve this in the past, including boosted pay, with no luck.
“The bottom line is, it wasn't about pay,” Keffer said. “It's about being tired and stressed and needing that extra day per week just to decompress, have time with their families, take care of doctor's appointments, other appointments, grocery shopping, whatever needs to be done during that day was what they were looking for. They weren't looking for extra pay.”
In the limited time the schedule has been in use, Keffer said they’ve seen their service rate of answering phone calls quickly jump up around 20%.
The new schedule is serving as a pilot program. So if it works well in the call center, it will gradually be implemented in other departments around the credit union.