Local credit union pilot program testing four-day work week

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon Community Credit Union (OCCU) is testing the benefits of a four-day, 32-hour work week with its inbound call center team.
OCCU said they’re one of the first credit unions nationwide to participate in the pilot program, but the shorter work week doesn’t mean a pay cut. Team members, who will be working four eight-hour days, will still get paid as if they were working five eight-hour days.
“Our hope is that stepping outside the traditional work week schedule and seeking innovative solutions will result in a positive impact to our team members’ well-being,” said Tracey Keffer, OCCU’s chief operating officer, “and create a positive and engaging workplace culture.”
OCCU said the new model has the potential to boost employee health, increase productivity and provide a better experience for customers. Multiple studies tout the benefits of a four-day work week on employees and employers, OCCU representatives said.
“This new model,” Keffer said, “has the potential to boost employee health and engagement, decrease turnover, increase productivity and, as a result, provide the best experience possible for our members.”
OCCU’s business hours will remain the same throughout the pilot program.