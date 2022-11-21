Local doctor opens new health care clinic in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local doctor is taking a new approach to primary care by opening a new clinic with a broader range of resources.
Dr. Pilar Bradshaw says she created Journey Family Medicine in Eugene to help meet the demand for more primary care providers. The clinic is for adults and families, and includes primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, and social workers. Dr. Bradshaw says the primary care center will be another resource to handle the crushing need for primary care for young adults and adults in Lane County.
"It's been really heartwarming for me to see patients coming through the door to see my own family members going to this clinic and having that feedback,” Dr. Bradshaw said. “It’s so nice to be in a place where everybody gets to know you and where they feel really comfortable sharing about things that are really sacred, which are our bodies and our health and being able to have that discussion with somebody that they trust."
Journey Family Medicine is now accepting pre-registration for new patients. Dr. Bradshaw says she will not be seeing patients herself at the new clinic, but will continue to care for infants, children and young adults at Eugene Pediatric Associates.