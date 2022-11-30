 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW SHOWERS WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

Snow showers expected tonight through the Thursday morning
commute in the lowlands of the lower Columbia, Portland-
Vancouver Metro area, and the Central and Southern Willamette
Valley. Snow will be spotty in nature, and will be combined with
rain through most locations. Some areas, especially those above
500 ft, may see minor accumulations while others will see no snow.
While accumulation may not be heavy, be sure to travel with care
as roads may still be slick in spots.


You can find current road conditions by dialing 5-1-1. For
Oregon, visit www.tripcheck.com, and for Washington
www.wsdot.com/travel.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds. West winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Local doctors, professors addressing teen mental health.

  • Updated
  • 0

Teen mental health issues

Eugene, Ore. -- One in five teenagers deal with a mental health issue, according to a recent study. Doctors and academics are working to help them find help.

Although mental health was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of anxiety and depression spiked during the lockdowns. Many students lost a lot of opportunities for social interaction with their peers. Oregon ranks as one of the worst states in terms of dealing with mental health. Studies show factors such as social media exposure and socioeconomic status also affect one's mental health.

"So today's youth are bombarded 24/7 with information through technology. They get to know all the bad news that is happening all around the world, and I think it's a lot for the young brain to take," said Dr. Pilar Bradshaw of Eugene Pediatrics.

youth mental health crisis

The University of Oregon was recently given a grant of more than $3 million to study mental health among students in a classroom. Professor Mark Van Ryzin is leading this initiative.

His project will focus more on prevention than treatment. He wants students to interact more with their peers. One way he plans to do this is to have students work in small structured groups with each other to help calm anxiety and symptoms of depression that are so common among teenagers.

He also mentioned some things teachers can do now to address mental health. 

"There are other things that schools can do as well to really enhance that feeling of belonging and help students build peer relations," Said professor Van Ryzin. "Like peer to peer mentoring, or long term home room, or advisory programs that are more focused on social issues rather than just academic."

Tags

Recommended for you