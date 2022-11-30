Local doctors, professors addressing teen mental health.

Eugene, Ore. -- One in five teenagers deal with a mental health issue, according to a recent study. Doctors and academics are working to help them find help.
Although mental health was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of anxiety and depression spiked during the lockdowns. Many students lost a lot of opportunities for social interaction with their peers. Oregon ranks as one of the worst states in terms of dealing with mental health. Studies show factors such as social media exposure and socioeconomic status also affect one's mental health.
"So today's youth are bombarded 24/7 with information through technology. They get to know all the bad news that is happening all around the world, and I think it's a lot for the young brain to take," said Dr. Pilar Bradshaw of Eugene Pediatrics.
The University of Oregon was recently given a grant of more than $3 million to study mental health among students in a classroom. Professor Mark Van Ryzin is leading this initiative.
His project will focus more on prevention than treatment. He wants students to interact more with their peers. One way he plans to do this is to have students work in small structured groups with each other to help calm anxiety and symptoms of depression that are so common among teenagers.
He also mentioned some things teachers can do now to address mental health.
"There are other things that schools can do as well to really enhance that feeling of belonging and help students build peer relations," Said professor Van Ryzin. "Like peer to peer mentoring, or long term home room, or advisory programs that are more focused on social issues rather than just academic."