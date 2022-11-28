Local doctors say flu season is early and packing a punch

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- According to health officials, flu season has arrived earlier than usual this year and hospitals are seeing an overload of patients.
Dr. Patrick Luedtke with Lane County Public Health said the flu has spread quickly across the county, and now Oregon is in the "high to very high" level. Two weeks ago, Oregon was in the "minimal to low" level.
"Influenza is now here; just two weeks ago, we had very little, and within 10-14 days, we got lots of it," Luedtke said.
Luedke said this mostly has to do with the lack of immunity in the past year, as people have been masking up since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This year, people have gone from masking for a couple of years, and they haven't seen any flu. Influenza is one of those viruses where you kind of need to keep your immunity up over time by bumping into it several times a year, and we haven't done that over the last couple of years," Luedtke said.
He said they're seeing cases of all ages and predicts there could be another peak down the road.
"If you were a betting person, you would say, 'oh, we'll probably have the highest number of cases over the next four to five weeks, and then they will start to decrease.' But because there was an early peak this year, and we aren't seeing much flu B, there is a pretty good chance we'll have a second peak of influenza B at some point," Luedtke said.
He said the flu is very unpredictable, but he's seen many years with two peaks.
"We're going to see this through until Christmas and maybe the first part of January, then hopefully it'll start to decline significantly," Luedtke said.
This is why he's urging you to cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze, and to stay home if you're sick.
"If they're not already vaccinated, get vaccinated now for influenzas to prevent severe disease, and cross your fingers," Luedke said.