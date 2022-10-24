Local election clerk talks transparency

EUGENE, Ore. -- Transparency, building trust, and 2020 election conspiracy theories are some of the main takeaways from Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan's, recent tour. She just wrapped up visiting all 36 county elections offices in the state.
Lane County Elections Clerk Dena Dawson said they have already begun to process ballots, and this year is all about transparency.
"There's no Wizard of Oz; magic isn't happening behind the curtains," Dawson said.
Dawson said, like most county clerks, the biggest concern is misinformation floating around. That's why they are offering voters a chance to come in and check out the process of how everything is done.
"I would love folks to come in and see. When they see it, they get it. Then they aren't as worried about things, 'Oh, I understand what you meant by that now.' So really, we are rebuilding the integrity and the process for those who have lost faith. It has always been there; we just want to show you," Dawson said.
She said Secretary Fagan's tour played a huge part in the push for transparency and squashing any potential misinformation.
"I am hoping that by educating the voters and by being open and transparent, that we can turn this around," Dawson said.
County elections offices in Oregon have been dealing with a flood of public records requests from those concerned about conspiracy theories from the 2020 election.
Dawson said that within the first month on the job, they received 22 public record requests, with the majority tying back to the 2020 election.
"We've responded to our public records and keep moving on," Dawson said.
Dawson said while they are happy to work with those who make a records request, it slows things down.
"It does get a little bit complicated because this work is already so busy and deadline driven. Anything on top of it just increases the workload. So, we really just want to focus on conducting elections and making sure they are done accurately, securely, and fairly," Dawson said.
Dawson said moving forward; transparency will also help with this.
"We want people to have faith in the election process and to understand and know what's happening and be educated about it. So, when they hear something, they say, 'Oh, that's not true.' I know for a fact because I was down there, and I saw it myself," Dawson said.
Secretary Fagan is now working to create a statewide coordinator for public requests to help counties deal with the flood of requests for election-related records.
KEZI asked a few voters their opinions when it comes to trusting the process.
Lane County resident John Izard said he has no worries when it comes to the security of his ballot.
"I personally don't have any issues with trust. I think probably the infrastructure is still strong and that the people who don't trust are in the minority and will actually come around in the end," Izard said.
For Thurston resident Steve Molnar, he has some reservations; and feels more comfortable hand-delivering his ballot instead of mailing it in.
"My wife and I drove down here and just hand-delivered them. We didn't want to deal with the mail-in issues or any kind of idea of voter fraud," Molnar," Molnar said.
But Molnar said he has hope in the process.
"I'm hoping this time, it's a lot more of a seamless process, and any of these questions that came up before are just resolved so people can have trust in the elections again," Molnar said.
If you'd like to schedule a tour, contact the Lane County Elections office. They will also be live-streaming the process on their website.