Local elementary school hosts educational public safety day

EUGENE, Ore. – Several public safety and law enforcement vehicles will be present at Marcola Elementary School Wednesday afternoon, but not to respond to an emergency. Instead, they’ll be teaching students about public safety.
Agencies including the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Eugene Police Department, Mohawk Valley Fire Department and others will be at Marcola Elementary School to educate and engage with more than 200 students between the ages of five and 18. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., students will be able to visit officers, deputies and firefighters to learn about safety topics from Traffic Safety Unit officers, members of EPD’s and the LCSO’s bomb squad, K-9 teams, SWAT teams, drone teams and other emergency responders.
