Local farm supply store to close after more than 60 years

EUGENE, Ore – Diess Feed & Seed has been serving the west Eugene farming community since the 1950’s, but will soon be closing its doors after the owners announced they sold the business and will be retiring.
The farm supply store has been a staple in west Eugene for decades. While ownership has changed a few different times, it has always stayed a family-owned small business.
That will no longer be the case. The current owners, Mike and Allison Lengele, will be retiring and have sold the Diess business to Wilco. They have run the store since they bought it in 2002. Wilco is a member-owned cooperative that runs farm supply stores across the northwest. They announced earlier this year that they would be opening a location in West Eugene, just a half-mile from the current Diess location. With their intent to retire and new competition moving in, the Lengele’s looked to sell but had a hard time finding a prospective buyer.
"They weren't comfortable enough knowing that Wilco was going to be down the street,” Mike and Allison said. “We didn't want to see it fail, you know? We'd rather have somebody take it over and run it, even if it's Wilco, versus someone take it and run it into the ground. So even though the Diess name will still be here, but then in a year it will be gone."
Wilco will run and maintain the Diess store while construction on their new location is still being completed. The new store is expected to open in 2024, and once it does the Diess location will close its doors.
While the Lengele’s had much success in their 20-plus year run at the helm, they said the experience of running a small business was difficult.
"Well it was actually tough, I mean it's tough being a mom-and-pop because you're just mom and pop,” they said. “There's only two of us. So if one of us gets sick, luckily we had enough friends in the area. When I got sick a couple times, had to be in the hospital, they just volunteered and came in and ran the store for a month."
But while there were challenges, the Lengele’s say their success was not by accident.
"It's just, basically, customer service,” they said. “And knowing that we raise animals and explaining what we do and how that works. Being a part of the 4H community, and you know, just being a part of the community and appreciating our customers."
Kristi Nickerson has been shopping at Diess Feed & Seed for years. She said there was always a reason she came back.
"I have always made a point to support this business because I was raised out here in Veneta and I'm all about supporting the small, family-owned businesses,” she said. “And when you come in here, you see why it's important to do that. Because they've treated me and my family like their own family."
Whether it was the great customer service or the owners giving her son a job, Nickerson has had a special connection with the store and its staff.
"Coming here, they greet you by name when you pull up, they know what you need because I always get the same items,” she said. “And just that personal attention and knowing you, knowing your family, and caring deeply about you, there's just nothing like it."
Between interactions with customers and a sea of comments on Facebook, the support the Lengele’s have received from the community has been overwhelming.’’
"Well it's very emotional,” the owners said. “I mean it shows that, you know, people-- we knew they cared. It's nice to see. See it in writing. It's very nice to see."
And as the Lengele's prepare to give up ownership, they have a message for the new owners.
"Hopefully they'll see what we've done here and try to preserve that and move it forward even as they get their new building," they said.